Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege

Lists

Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege

Sanders' latest stunt is not giving his Colorado players numbers because they haven’t earned one yet

By
Stephen Knox
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Deion is at it again
Deion is at it again
Screenshot: Twitter/Brandon Krisztal

If you currently play football for Colorado, you had better use a strong black marker to write your name on the tape on your helmet. The way that Deion Sanders has the program’s spring practice set up, the players currently do not have numbers. On the field is just going to be a mass of black, white, and gold jerseys.

Sanders’ explanation for this latest attention-seeking decision is that he is old school.

“Anybody in here over 45?” Sanders asked the media. “Didn’t we have to earn every durn thing we got?”

No, your generation did not. Sanders is a member of Generation X. Just like the Millennials and Gen Z after them, that generation was too called lazy and entitled. It is a time-honored tradition for middle-aged and older people to hurl those accusations at the youth.

The truth is, for most people the world is a difficult place and to become a financial success takes a great deal of hard work and some luck. But for some people, luck had a lot more to do with their financial windfalls than work.

For Coach Prime and others who believe everyone over 45 years old had it tougher than today’s young people, here are some people that age and older who were given quite a bit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 21

James Dolan

James Dolan

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: Getty Images

The leader of the band JD and the Straight Shots. His father, Charles, moved from Cleveland to New York and began a cable television empire. He started Home Box Office (HBO) which he sold in the 1970s to Time Life, and Cablevision which the family sold in 2015 for $2.2 billion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 21

Dolan (cont’d)

Dolan (cont’d)

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

Charles handed the company over to his son 1995, and in 1997 it acquired Madison Square Garden. That included the New York Knicks. In 2015, when Cablevision was sold, here’s how the New York Times described James Dolan, who also owns the New York Rangers:

In 1995, Charles Dolan handed the reins of the company to James, an unabashedly brash corporate executive, occasional rock singer and avid sailor.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 21

George W. Bush

George W. Bush

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

Possibly the only Yale graduate to ever describe himself as an average student. That might be because Ivy League schools discard their unspectacular students like the Spartans did unsatisfactory babies in 300. He did graduate from his father’s alma mater, but his grades were not good enough to get him admitted to law school back home at the University of Texas.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 21

Bush (cont’d)

Bush (cont’d)

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

He struggled scholastically when his parents sent him to the preparatory high school his father graduated from in Andover, Mass. He never made the honor roll, yet he still got into a prestigious university, and eventually became POTUS.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 21

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

I enjoy Charlie Sheen’s work. Two and a Half Men reruns are great weekend afternoon viewing.

That scene in Major League when he busts out of the bullpen and Cleveland Municipal Stadium and the crowd shouts along to “Wild Thing,” that goosebump-producing energy can make you momentarily forget the racism littered throughout the movie, including in the stands at that very moment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 21

Sheen (cont’d)

Sheen (cont’d)

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

That being said, Sheen — born Carlos Irwin Estévez — certainly got a boost from his spectacular acie father Martin Sheen.

(The elder Sheen, born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez, later admitted he regretted the name change.)

Charlie was no dummy.

After becoming an actor, he went from Carlos to Charles — to avoid confusion with an uncle of the same name — and adopted his father’s stage surname.

Let’s just not talk about everything else that’s happened since...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 21

Stan Kroenke

Stan Kroenke

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: Getty Images

The man who continually keeps the people of Colorado from enjoying the Nikola Jokić experience. He did finally bring NFL football back to Los Angeles — and was appropriately splashy with the extravagant SoFi Stadium. However, he is able to pull all of that off while also settling a $790 billion lawsuit with the city of St. Louis because Kroenke has taken full advantage of the “what’s mine is yours,” aspect of marriage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 21

Kroenke (cont’d)

Kroenke (cont’d)

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

His wife is Ann Walton. Not of the basketball-playing Waltons — or the fictious TV family — but of the ones that founded Walmart. The massive complex where a person can buy pots, deodorant, televisions, ground beef, mops, and more all for some of the lowest prices in towns from sea to shining sea.

I ain’t saying he’s a …

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 21

The Arnault family

The Arnault family

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

Talk about generational wealth. This French family could buy Europe if they so choose.

Bernard Arnault is the wealthiest man in the world. He is the founder of the largest luxury brand in the world, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. How did he create a company that houses a plethora of brands that people aspire to blow money on the moment that they stop living paycheck to paycheck, and sometimes before?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 21

Arnault (cont’d)

Arnault (cont’d)

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

He took over his father’s company. Jean Léon owned a construction company. Bernard turned it into a real estate company and then used $15 million from that to purchase Christian Dior. Two of his five children are 47 and 45 years old. Delphine was recently named CEO of Dior. Antoine is the head of LVHM’s communications, image, and environment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 21

Charles Koch

Charles Koch

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

One of the men in control of the firehose of money that was sprayed through politics in the previous decade — most of it at the Republican Party.

How did Koch and his late brother David amass so much wealth that they were able to hold a massive swath of influence on the American government? They took over their father’s company.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 21

Koch (cont’d)

Koch (cont’d)

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

Their father made his money in refineries. They worked for him and then took over the company after his death, renamed it Koch Industries, and bought out their other two brothers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 21

Steve Madden

Steve Madden

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

If your criminal friend was willing to invest in you in the 1990s, not much was going to happen as long as that friend didn’t sell crack.

Jonah Hill’s Donnie Azoff from The Wolf of Wall Street is based on the real-life Daniel Porush (though Porush claims the portrayal isn’t accurate.) He and Madden were childhood friends in Long Island.

Yes, Madden’s beginnings were humble.

The company started with him selling shoes out of the trunk of his car like M.C. Hammer did albums at the beginning of his career.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 21

Madden (cont’d)

Madden (cont’d)

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

Most of the people on this list got their leg up from family, Madden received his boost from his buddy who was deeply involved in Straton Oakmont’s financial crimes. The company made Madden a huge success in the early 1990s and he eventually pleaded guilty to fraud in 2001 and served 31 months in prison. Per Newsweek, he served his time at a Federal Prison in South Florida, “so he could be close to his mother.”

While no longer the CEO of Steven Madden Ltd., he is still the creative and design chief.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 21

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

I’m sure his business proposal for his online bookstore was thorough. Starting that business from scratch with dial-up internet just growing in popularity at the time was a risk that he and his ex-wife helped mitigate with their hard work.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 21

Bezos (cont’d)

Bezos (cont’d)

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

That all being said, how many of you out there can ask your parents to invest nearly $250,000 into your business idea?

(Let’s see if uses his wealth to buy the Washington Commanders.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 21

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

The optimity of unearned status and hubris. This man started life on third base, got picked off, and still became the American name so associated with wealth that he was allowed to be the country’s boss.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 21

Trump (cont’d)

Trump (cont’d)

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

Trump’s force of personality and America’s lack of investment in its public school system are certainly significant reasons for his influence. But those forces of nature never collide without the massive amount of money that his father loaned him throughout the 20th century.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 21

The Royal Family

The Royal Family

Image for article titled Hey Deion, there is no generational divide on privilege
Photo: AP

Living arguably the most luxurious life in the history of humanity and having to do literally nothing but exist because of lineage. I do believe these people have been handed everything.

Advertisement

21 / 21