Photo: Steven Branscombe (Getty)

Jeff Brohm grew up in Louisville and played four years of football at Louisville in the early 1990s, and returned there after the end of his professional playing career to spend six seasons as an assistant coach under Bobby Petrino and Steve Kragthorpe. His ties to the state and his history at the school, plus the success he’s had as head coach at Western Kentucky and Purdue, made Brohm the ideal candidate to replace Petrino, who was fired by Louisville earlier this month.

Brohm reportedly met with Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra on Tuesday, and it was even erroneously reported by Dan Dakich that Brohm would leave Purdue and make the move to Louisville. You can understand, then, why Louisville fans were disappointed to learn Wednesday that Brohm has decided to stay at Purdue, reportedly after he was given a nice fat raise and some performance incentives in a compensation package that topped Louisville’s offer. Disappointment is natural! Calling in a bomb threat at a high school, on the other hand, falls well outside of what would normally be considered the healthy range of sports-based disappointment. Alas:

Trinity officials were notified by police of a threat against the school due to Jeff Brohm deciding to remain at Purdue. While police investigate the threat classes are canceled and offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 29.



Trinity is a high school in Louisville, and it is the alma mater of one Jeff Brohm, who graduated in 1989. Good to see Cardinals fans are handling this coaching search like reasonable people and not at all like frothing maniacs. Unless this was just some kid’s way of getting out of a biology exam. Still a terrible idea!

