Jerami Grant’s team sucks, but his fantasy prowess is undeniable

Elites - Nah

Photo : Getty Images

👎 James Harden, PG/SG, Brooklyn Nets

Yahoo: $51 │ DraftKings: $10,200 │ FanDuel: $9,800

Could y’all bring down James Harden’s price, please? His newly discovered uber-passive self is unplayable until further notice.

Even before being dealt from Houston to Brooklyn, he toned down his shooting attempts, seemingly out of boredom or apathy. In Brooklyn, it’s actually gotten worse (although his assists continue to elevate). His fantasy production is generally viable, but not for someone who remains one of the three or five or six most expensive overall plays, depending on your app of choice. He’ll probably explode at some point, but coming off an entire game where he only took eight shots, followed by two others in which he went 6-of-14 each time, we could look to other guards like Malcolm Brogdon, Zach LaVine, or Damian Lillard to produce. And yes, they’re all considerably cheaper.

As a bonus, since Harden was also discussed very recently, no need to jump on Jayson Tatum in what is expected to be his first game back from COVID protocol tonight. The Boston Celtics play the Chicago Bulls, though Tatum hasn’t played in over two weeks. Look to other swingmen for tonight.