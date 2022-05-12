Denver Broncos’ receiver Jerry Jeudy was taken into custody today by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department between 11:30 and 12:30 local time today, according to public information officer Jon Bartman. Bartman told Deadspin that the former first-round draft pick is being charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer.

According to Colorado law, a domestic violence enhancer is placed on a criminal’s charges if the perpetrator committed the act not to harm their partner, but rather to harass, alarm, or coerce them. If police can determine that the reasoning behind Jeudy’s actions were to harass, alarm, or coerce his partner, Jeudy will be charged with domestic violence.



Jeudy is currently being held with a no-bond hold until he sees a judge tomorrow morning.

