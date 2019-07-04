Photo: Al Bello (Getty Images)

Jim Gosger, one of the ‘69 Mets who the team erroneously pronounced dead in a 50th-anniversary ceremony last weekend, spoke with Dennis Young of the New York Daily News, and it was quite a trip. “I had 128 people come on my Facebook to compliment me, to say ‘I’m glad you’re still here.’” Gosger revealed that the Mets never awarded him and a few other players World Series rings. Rude! [NYDN]

