Homecoming: What does it mean? How does it make you feel? Can you eat it?

Michigan football will play its homecoming game this Saturday against Maryland, so on Monday head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked what the word meant—not to him. Just in general. “Oh, it’s one of the great words in the English language,” he said, before he violated every rule for providing a definition.

In conclusion, homecoming is a land of contrasts.

H/t to Jeff