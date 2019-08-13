Photo: Michael Conroy (AP)

In an unwelcome throwback to offseasons past, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been largely absent from most team offseason practices and workouts as he has dealt with a lingering injury. This time, the problem is not his chronically borked throwing shoulder, but rather a left calf strain that he suffered in late April.

In May, Colts head coach Frank Reich described the injury as “just a calf strain.” Despite assurances offered over the duration of the summer, Luck actually has a problem with a “small little bone” in his left leg.

The latest vague update comes courtesy of team owner Jim Irsay, who went on the radio Monday night with Bill Polian and revealed the news. “It’s a bone—I’m not good at these things, but it’s called mo-something else—but it’s a small little bone,” Irsay said, via the Indianapolis Star. The Athletic’s Stephen Holder has the full quote here, which doesn’t clear much up.

It’s unclear from Irsay’s remarks whether the bone issue is a new problem with the existing calf strain or a new injury altogether. Both Luck and the team have insisted that he will be ready for the season opener in just less than a month. That said, when Irsay offered an offseason update on Luck’s health in 2017, things did not go as promised.