Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo continue hilarious bromance chemistry

THESE TWO, again. Screenshot : Disney

Apparently, Dwyane Wade is setting his old teammates up to fail. And the result is comical, if nothing else.



Advertisement

If you’ve watched the Miami Heat these last two seasons, you’ll know that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo really get along. Last night during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a commercial aired featuring the two Heat All-Stars going on a Disney Jungle Cruise, for the forthcoming movie to be released on July 30. And, as far as celebrity actors go, it was much better than Raekwon getting shot in whatever the fuck movie that was. Butler put the blame on “Dwyane,” presumably Heat-great D-Wade, and later also blamed Adebayo, so this is probably all his fault.



This isn’t the first time Butler and Adebayo have done some funny shit in public either. In fact, Adebayo and Butler usually crash each other’s post-game interviews. There was that time Butler and the Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on the road in February of this year, where he had 24 points, and where Adebayo didn’t let him answer his first question without yelling at him.

Two days later Bam again interrupted a Butler post-game interview, this time by dusting off the NBA ‘Built By Black History’ tee, dancing and circling their jersey sponsor.

Adebayo did it again four days later after a home Heat win against the Utah Jazz, featuring a cameo from Goran Dragić. Butler got the last laugh, but Adebayo also got the Jordan Brand contract that day.

And, the next month, following a road win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Adebayo video bombed Butler again, this time with a cabbage patch, shouting out former Heat assistant and current Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard.

It must be a Heat tradition. Hopefully they made it out the Jungle Cruise ok, though. Adebayo has a gold medal to try and win.