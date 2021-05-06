Joc Pederson and the walk-off that wasn’t — womp-womp

His swing looks so good, you’re kind of surprised when it doesn’t go out. But Joc Pederson sure was surprised last night! Image : Getty Images

Joc Pederson probably imagined this moment before. Down by one, two men on, extra innings at Wrigley against the old ballclub. The script was almost too good, and it was about to be finalized. All he had to do was mash a homer to win the game.



On a 1-1 count, Pederson swung at a 92 mile per hour pitch from Kenley Jansen. Back, back, back, back, back, and… caught with ease at the warning track.

I’m not a great lip reader, but anyone can see when Pederson screamed “NOOOOO!”

And look at that bat flip and bench staredown. No need to watch the ball or anything! It’s like he already walked it off.

Luckily, Pederson’s sac fly scored a run — tying the game in the bottom of the tenth. Chicago found a way to win it in the 11th. But it was Anthony Rizzo who actually hit a walk-off.

Pederson’s not the first athlete to prematurely celebrate. It happens all the time, and it’s pretty hilarious… every time.



Who could forget Swaggy P? His missed shot has been immortalized on the internet.

With last night’s win, the Cubs swept the Dodgers in their first series of 2021. Sure, that might be cool and all for Pederson. But now he has another month to reimagine the next time he steps to the plate, down by one, with two men on against the old ballclub.