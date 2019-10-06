Joe Biden Tweets Best Recovery Wishes To Elena Delle Donne, Literally While She Is Playing In The WNBA Finals

Photo : Mario Tama ( Getty )

Democratic presidential candidate and absolute spring chicken Joe Biden, who definitely has a very strong sense of what’s going on around him at all times and does not appreciate you constantly dabb ing at his chin with a handkerchief, took some time out of his busy campaign schedule Sunday to wish Mystics superstar Elena Delle Donne a successful recovery from the disc herniation that knocked her out of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, and to express his eagerness to see her back on a WNBA court someday soon.

Advertisement

I, too, look forward to seeing Delle Donne back on the court soon, as it is currently halftime of Game 3, which Delle Donne started for the Mystics. She’ll be back out on the court any minute now.