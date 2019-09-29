Joe Maddon Out As Cubs Manager

Photo : Jonathan Daniel ( Getty Images )

Joe Maddon’s time with the Chicago Cubs is over. The team confirmed on Sunday that it will not bring their manager back for next season, according to multiple reports. Maddon told reporters on Saturday that he had a planned late-night meeting with Theo Epstein to discuss what his future would be with the club, the details of which seem to come straight out of a comically bad fanfic.



And here’s the two describing that meeting to reporters:

The speculation surrounding whether Maddon would return became rather grim following a late nine-game losing streak, which included a four-game sweep against the Cardinals that more or less guaranteed the team would not be making its fifth consecutive postseason—the first time they would miss the playoffs under Maddon.

Despite the late-season meltdown, Maddon’s five-year tenure has to be seen as a success. Along with 471 wins, and three straight National League Championship Series appearances, Maddon led the Cubs to their biggest accomplishment in a century, winning the 2016 World Series title.