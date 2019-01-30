Photo: Harry How (Getty)

The Sixers routed the LeBron-less Lakers last night, 121-105. It was kind of a weird game for Philly. Jimmy Butler played point guard. Ben Simmons played power forward. One thing was the same: Kendall Jenner was in attendance, improving the Sixers’ record to 12-2 when she’s there.

And Joel Embiid was Joel Embiid. Joel Embiid! He had 28 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes, and his monthly injury scare (he hurt his back, but it’s fine). He also made two three-pointers on six shots from beyond the arc.

Despite being over seven feet tall, Embiid makes about one three a game on about four shots. He’s made 57 threes this season on 31 percent shooting. He was asked about it after the game.

I don’t like shooting threes, but you’re not going to disrespect me by giving me a lot of space. In that situation, I’m going to shoot it. I’m Joel. I’m Joel Embiid. I don’t get disrespected. I do the disrespecting.

Got it? He’s Joel. Joel Embiid. Joel Embiid!