By now, hecklers should know better than to mess with Reds first baseman Joey Votto. There are enough documented instances of him clowning opposing fans (and Cincinnati’s own) that the best strategy is to just let him be. One Angels fan at Tuesday night’s game chose not to do that, and although it’s unclear what the person said to get Votto to respond, his reply came through loud and clear:

Even if Votto’s hitting prowess has diminished this season, do not let your guard down around this man. (I’m speaking from firsthand experience here.) He lies in wait, ready to embarrass or punk any person foolish enough to give him the opportunity. He’s also one odd bird.