Before your Thursday gets worse, ask yourself if you’re really surprised that a self-indulgent huckster, the inspiration for Roy McAvoy’s storyline if “Tin Cup 2” ever happens, would be pro-Saudi tour. John Daly sets up HQ at a Hooters near Augusta every April, will sign anything from a cocktail napkin to a love handle for the right price, and smokes hundreds of something cheap during tournaments, the odds of him caring where the money comes from were always long.

So long in fact that not only did he try to join the Saudi royal family’s vanity project, he “begged Greg Norman” to let him be a member. In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which should’ve tipped off oblivious fans as to where the conversation would head, the walking cautionary tale showed even less awareness than the pros who’ve already taken the blood oath.

“I begged Greg Norman to let me be on the LIV tour. You know, we work really hard. I played with Brian Harman in a practice round and some other guys in the practice rounds at the British Open and it’s like we play pro-ams. We get it, OK? That’s what is the backbone of a lot of our tournaments. But, Brian Harman says, ‘give us a box of chocolates for the effort.’”

John, the precarious state of your finances that’s led you to tour the States via Winnebago is a product of your own doing. No one forced you to be dangerously self-destructive — thus the “self” part of the term.

The diatribe wasn’t over though. Daly had more grievances.

“We make tent visits. We do this, we do that. I play two-to-three pro-ams every week on the Champions Tour and you know we don’t play for a lot of money on the Champions Tour. So I almost feel like OK, I’m not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?’

“We’ve got to get compensated for that. The LIV tour is giving players that. They play pro-ams, it’s a big party and they play for a lot of money. These guys that are on that tour deserve that money. I think there’s a lot of other guys that deserve that money, especially this old man.”

Daly deserves everything he has and has not received in his life, so spare me the sob story.

He went on to say that the crown prince is a “great guy” because “he’s given so much money to golfers who deserve it.” At least he’s honest, I guess. The host and guest didn’t talk about the morality of the LIV tour other than to offer a bunch of what about-isms regarding the PGA Tour.

The only redeemable thing Daly uttered was a plea to let him “go into entertainment and get all my friends to do the concerts and stuff” for LIV events. Whatever awful country music he’s no doubt alluding to is not the redeemable part I was referring to. I want him to be the actual entertainment. Give him some of the money Tiger turned down, and turn him into the tour jester.

Isn’t that what he is for the PGA right now? He shows up in brightly colored attire, makes a mockery of himself and the game, provides early round levity because he doesn’t matter late, and everyone forgets about him until he pulls up to the next event and tumbles out of his RV along with a wave of empties.

The Saudis didn’t turn him down because he’s “too old,” as Daly alleges Norman told him. They don’t want him because they’re trying to be a viable contender to the PGA, and if they start signing sideshow acts and lean further into publicity stunts, the legitimacy they seek wanes.

The Saudis want golfers, not caricatures of golfers. But maybe the next time the prince needs a clown for a birthday party, he’ll give Daly a call.