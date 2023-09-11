Jordan Love is validating the Packers’ old-school QB drafting philosophy

Jordan Love may have quieted the naysayers for at least one week. In his first start as the Green Bay Packers’ unquestioned starter, Love passed for 245 yards and three touchdowns. While he only completed 55 percent of his throws, he didn’t give the ball away, which any coach will tell you is most important for a young QB. Overall, Love looked poised and like he was out to prove a point and the haters wrong. More than that, Love’s continued success may show other teams that it’s okay to allow a QB to sit, watch, and learn. If you’re able to be patient, some old-school methods still hold value.

Advertisement

However, before we get too excited about enshrining Love in Canton and fast-tracking Green Bay to a Super Bowl, as phenomenal as his performance was, it happened against the Chicago Bears. That team still has a long way to go before becoming contenders in the NFC or the North division. However, Love was good on Sunday and even better when it counted most on 3rd and 4th downs. He converted 80 percent of Green Bay’s money downs, with two of his three TDs coming in those situations.

Advertisement Advertisement

Love essentially shoved a big middle finger up the bums of everyone who’s doubted him in the aftermath of the Aaron Rodgers trade to New York. Again, it’s just one week against the Bears, but Love and the Packers needed a fast start. Love looked calm, cool, and collected even when

under duress.

Advertisement

Anyone who thought Love would be rattled or nervous was absolutely wrong. The completion percentage will need to improve, but other than that, the Packers’ new QB1 passed his first test with flying colors. He was so good that there was a play where Love dropped the snap but kept his cool, gathered himself, and still tossed a ball downfield for a long completion, setting the Pack up in scoring position at the five-yard line.

Advertisement

After that win, Green Bay is in a good position and could start the season off 2-0 before even playing a game at Lambeau Field. The Packers travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in Week 2. Based on ATL’s Week 1 performance, a 24-10 loss to Carolina, the Packers should be able to get the job done again on the road. All while continuing to build the legend of Love.