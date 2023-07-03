The world is a tough place, take a quick break and listen to Jordan Mailata sing

Last week was a rough one in America. Sunday was the 60tth anniversary of the passing of the Civil Right Act. It was celebrated by the United States Supreme Court swinging an ax through legislation that helps level the playing field for marginalized people. I can’t do anything about the rolling back of progress, but I can provide a brief distraction with a Pro Bowl offensive lineman with a velvet smooth voice.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata recently got married. He is known to be highly musically inclined. He even participated on Fox’s The Masked Singer. Recently Mailata got married, and during the reception he joined the bandstand for a rendition of “Isn’t She Lovely.”



During one of these offseasons, Mailata has to find some time to record an album. He’s 6-foot-8, well over 300 pounds, and in complete control of his tenor voice. Sure he doesn’t hit runs like Stevie Wonder, but Mailata could have been a star in the boy band era of the late 90s, and early 2000s if he had been born 15 years earlier. Imagine his voice on the bridge in “I want it that way.” The big man could have been a bigger star than Justin Timberlake.

But alas, instead of being a pop star in 1997 he was born that year. While gifted musically, he also was able to play professional rugby at his adult size. Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirrani, and Howie Roseman certainly must be elated that he chose the NFL for a line of work.

It’s a job that still requires Mailata to hit the road and perform across America. Except in the show that he is a part of, he is simply a member of the band, and Jalen Hurts is the star. When Mailata does his job the best it largely goes unnoticed, and Hurts makes the crowd roar with a star performance.

With Mailata currently making $15 million in 2023 to play left tackle for the Eagles, that organization will get to enjoy his talents the most. The rest of us will have to settle for him giving Hurts enough time to make a highlight-reel play, and occasional viral clips of him belting out a tune.

America loves a big guy making plays. Whether it’s Willam “The Refrigerator” Perry scoring touchdowns or the late Jared Lorenzen rolling out of the pocket and tossing dimes, those types of plays bring a smile to people’s faces regardless of where they land on the political spectrum. A big man singing is no different. The late Barry White was on an episode of The Simpsons.

In these trying times, it’s necessary to take a break from doom scrolling for 50 seconds of feel-good. A moment that, unfortunately, will present itself more frequently with Elon Musk’s new Twitter limitations. So before the next tragedy or civil rights setback befalls America, take a little time to enjoy the smooth sounds of Jordan Mailata. Then go buy some eggs and get brought back to reality.