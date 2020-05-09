Josh Hart Reveals The Truth About Beer: It's Disgusting

A mug of beer is better as a hat than a beverage. Image : AP Photo

It’s time to finally admit that beer is disgusting, and it’s been disgusting for decades.



People have been faithfully drinking liquid wheat for years like it’s actually OK. It’s not.



And it seems like New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart has had enough of the madness.



Hart’s tweet prompted responses from a few in the NBA community, including J.J. Redick and Meyers Leonard, who, for some reason, advocate for the consumption of a beverage that tastes like a liquified Natural Valley Crunch Bar.

Others in Hart’s mentions were calling for the 25-year-old NBA defensive standout to “grow up” and “be a man.”

Newsflash: Your manhood shouldn’t be predicated on how willing you are to mistreat your taste buds.



No one should have to force themselves to drink golden oat juice, for the sake of their adulthood. Especially, when it forces you to consume more than hard liquor in order to get a lit night out.

If you are looking to relax and take the edge off, it would be better just to kick back with a glass of wine or a couple shots of your choice of whiskey or vodka. Any of these options would be better than subjecting yourself to the abhorrent taste of beer.

The more you think about it, the more pointless this drink becomes. I applaud Hart for finally speaking truth to this issue and bringing this flavor injustice to the forefront.

Beer is nasty, inefficient, and worthless and it’s been this way forever.

It’s about time that y’all finally recognize it, cause just like Hart, I don’t know how y’all have been drinking it this long either.