Josh Jacobs impishly delights in pissing off fantasy football managers

The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs took some time before today’s game against the Colts to give all his fantasy managers strokes. Image : Getty Images

In one of the trolliest moments of the year, Josh Jacobs, running back for the Las Vegas Raiders, took to Instagram before today’s game and instilled panic in the hearts of fantasy managers everywhere.

In most formats, this is the first week of the fantasy football playoffs. Having a message like this from a player right before they are supposed to take the field is less than ideal. People began scouring the internet instantly looking for answers, looking for something to say whether he was going to play or not.

And then there was this.

Jacobs was dressed, on the field, warming up for the game, and was listed as active before the game started. Now that the game is underway, Jacobs has been on the field and was the running back for the first drive.

Josh Jacobs is a troll, and fantasy managers don’t appreciate it. But guess what? Josh Jacobs doesn’t get paid to pander to people who play fantasy football. He gets paid to play the game that we play a fake game about. Personally, I find it hilarious, but that’s probably because he isn’t on any of my rosters.

