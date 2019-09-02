Photo: Patrick McDermott (Getty)

This is an urgent communiqué from the American Wonderteen Identification Department: Though we have not yet officially identified a player capable of inheriting the title of Wonderteen from Christian Pulisic, various candidates are being strongly considered. One such candidate is 19-year-old striker Josh Sargent, who made his first start of the season for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen over the weekend. Not only did Sargent score a goal in the 3-2 win, he scored it while removing every article of clothing from the opposing keeper:



Our department will continue to make further inquiries into Sargent’s suitability for Wonderteenhood, and any future updates on his status will be communicated in a timely fashion.