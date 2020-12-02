Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

JuJu Smith-Schuster deletes Ravens DB like an ignored DM pickup line

ddooley
Donovan Dooley
Filed to:ouch
ouchJuju Smith-SchusterBaltimore RavensPittsburgh Steelerstramon williams
Save
Illustration for article titled JuJu Smith-Schuster deletes Ravens DB like an ignored DM pickup line
Photo: Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster just embarrassed Ravens defensive back Tramon Williams on national television.

Advertisement

Smith-Schuster gave Williams a 15-minute long stiff arm and threw him to the ground as he got a first down late in the contest against the Ravens.

Needless to say, it was flagrantly disrespectful.

Advertisement

Many argue that this game should have never been played because of the issues both teams were having with COVID-19.

The Ravens had more than half their key players on the reserve/COVID list including their quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

G/O Media may get a commission
Band-Aids (100-Count) - Subscribe & Save
Band-Aids (100-Count) - Subscribe & Save

Smith-Schuster obviously didn’t care one bit about the tough week for the Ravens as he just added insult to illness.

The Steelers went on to win the ugly game, 19-14, to remain undefeated.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin
Wrestling world mourns loss of Pat Patterson, pioneer and first openly gay star
Woman only one to be punished (with $31,000 fine) for doing what Bob Kraft asked and paid for
The Makur Maker experiment at Howard was never going to work and already off to a bad start
The 10 best head coaching candidates on the market