JuJu Smith-Schuster deletes Ravens DB like an ignored DM pickup line

Photo : Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster just embarrassed Ravens defensive back Tramon Williams on national television.

Advertisement

Smith-Schuster gave Williams a 15-minute long stiff arm and threw him to the ground as he got a first down late in the contest against the Ravens.

Needless to say, it was flagrantly disrespectful.

Advertisement

Many argue that this game should have never been played because of the issues both teams were having with COVID-19.

The Ravens had more than half their key players on the reserve/COVID list including their quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Smith-Schuster obviously didn’t care one bit about the tough week for the Ravens as he just added insult to illness.

The Steelers went on to win the ugly game, 19-14, to remain undefeated.