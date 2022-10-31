In order to make money as a professional athlete, a person’s body must be able to defeat another person with a body that has gone through the same rigorous training. All of these people would be intimidating to those of us just trying to consistently get to the health club three days per week.
However, there are a few people who stand out among the group of the physically dominant. Those who can intimidate the fastest and the strongest that humanity has to offer. People who can star in horror movies without makeup. All they need is uniform to create fear.