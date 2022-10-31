Lawrence Taylor

Some football players start as early as elementary school. To play the sport for 20-plus years requires dealing with some bad asses, but few possessed more bad assery than Taylor.



One of his pet peeves was getting cut blocked, which is surely shared by many football players on defense. They’re trying to make a play and then someone they can’t see is taking their legs out from under them. Eric Dickerson and Mark Schlereth have both told stories about the aftermath of Taylor getting cut.



As a rookie, Dickerson did it to Taylor and after he got cussed out he left the field. Dickerson told Cowherd that no one was going to get him back on that field until Taylor had a few plays too cool off. Schlereth acted like he was going to block Taylor but broke away and someone else cut him. A happy Schlereth, following that big play, Taylor “dog cusses” him out to the point where he, the person who didn’t even block him, no longer wanted to run the play.



The man scared people out of using the most effective method to stop him.

