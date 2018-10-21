Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Oh man, Justin Tucker pulled a John Carney. He pulled a damn John Carney against the team that had experienced a John Carney!



Down 24-17 to the Saints in today’s game, the Ravens put together a successful two-minute drill that resulted in a Joe Flacco touchdown throw to John Brown with 0:24 remaining. Baltimore would be headed to overtime, pending the PAT. Ah, about that.

Tucker had never missed an extra point in his career. Ever. Ever! He was 222-for-222. He’s a really good kicker! So, naturally he shanked one right when it meant the difference. Poor guy.

Tucker was in disbelief. Flacco was—uh, I think stunned? He usually looks like that, anyway. New Orleans won, 24-23.