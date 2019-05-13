Photo: Mark Blinch (NBAE via Getty Images)

Experienced live, Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 buzzer-beater was an agonizing bounce-bounce-bounce-bounce. As a still image, all the drama on the floor could be frozen in time. Toronto-based photojournalist Mark Blinch masterfully captured the full spread. This shot appears to have been taken at some point between the second bounce and the ball tipping in.

There’s Kawhi squatting with his tongue out in anticipation, and Joel Embiid leaning over him in apprehension:

The whole bench in disbelief:

Ben Simmons beginning to accept the reality:



This one guy looking like he’s at a wake:

And this other guy looking over there:



All the essential components of a legendary sports image.