After Monday’s press conference, the biggest question surrounding Kawhi Leonard isn’t whether he will be healthy and happy enough to take the Toronto Raptors to the top of the East, but, “Wait, does he really laugh like that?” Thankfully, this compilation of Leonard laughs throughout the years shows that while he hasn’t always used the sob-laugh, the ex-Spur’s chuckle has always been of the “eh-HUH” variety.



The first one, from June 2011, sounds like a monotone sneeze:

This week was the hardest and loudest Kawhi has laughed, even if it sounded more like someone crying, so that bodes well for the Raptors.