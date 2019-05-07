Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Kawhi Leonard is doing it again. He put up a 13-and-10 double-double before halftime of Game 5 of the 76ers-Raptors conference semifinal series, with three assists and a pair of steals. It’s not clear tonight that the Raptors even require all these damn heroics—they’re up 21 at the half and the Sixers look extremely demoralized—but just to make the point, Kawhi finished the second quarter with this ferocious poster dunk over two 76ers:

Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick were quiet in the first half, Joel Embiid is shitting and farting all over the place, and only a productive free-throw performance from Jimmy Butler kept the first half from being an even bloodier bloodbath. The Raptors appear to be hitting their stride (even Fred VanVleet made a bucket), but there’s no need to be rude about it!