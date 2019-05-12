Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers just got done with a ragged and at times infuriating Game 7 to end the Eastern Conference semi-finals. The Raptors won the game, 92-90, thanks to this buzzer-beater from Kawhi Leonard. Hooooooooly shit, wait until you see this shot:



Goddamn! Did you see that thing? Look what it did to poor Joel Embiid:

Leonard scored 41 points on 39 shots. The Sixers absolutely crapped themselves down the stretch and ended multiple clutch possessions without even getting a shot up. But all you really need to know about this game is that Leonard hit that damn shot, and the Raptors are going to the conference finals.