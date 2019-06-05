Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Lotte Giants shortshop Shin Bon-ki got Jose Canseco-ed during a KBO game this morning against the Hanwha Eagles. But unlike the dinger that spawned when a baseball smacked the Bash Brother in the melon, Hanwha’s batter got no satisfaction from striking Shin’s crown. The doinked fielder got saved from timeless embarrassment by his teammate, Jeon Jun-woo, who bailed him out by being in perfect position to catch the deflection.

Shin stayed in for the rest of the game, which means I feel no guilt whatsoever for this stupid joke: more like Shin Bonk-i.