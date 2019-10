Look at Konyaspor goalkeeper Serkan Kırıntılı here, just casually catching a ball while needlessly outside of his box a mere 13 seconds into Monday’s match against Yeni Malatyaspor, and in so doing setting a new Süper Lig record for the fastest red card ever. It’s hard to imagine a stupider way to get yourself sent off:

Advertisement

I don’t want to accuse Kırıntılı of any funny business, but if I did, it would rhyme with batch nixing.

h/t Barry