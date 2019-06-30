Photo: Gregory Shamus (Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets might have just launched themselves to the top of the Eastern Conference thanks to two very powerful Woj bombs.

In choosing Brooklyn over remaining in Golden State, Durant is leaving upwards of $60 million on the table—Woj is reporting the contract is four years, $164 million and Shams is reporting four years, $142 million—to create this potentially very powerful Big Three lineup.

Obviously, any immediate havoc this lineup could bring upon the league will have to wait over a year so that Durant can fully rehab his ruptured achilles, but a lineup that features the budding talents from last season’s Nets squad alongside Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan should be more than enough to make some serious noise in the Eastern Conference. Hell, even if Durant doesn’t return with a hundred percent of the abilities he had before his injury, a lineup featuring all of those guys and Durant at 85% should be enough to contend for a spot in the finals in the East.

There’s always the possibility that this could all go sideways and implode, but given the journey the Nets have been on to get to this very destination—keep in mind they finished 28-54 just two seasons ago—even a worst-case scenario wouldn’t be that bad because, at the end of the day, they’re not the Knicks.