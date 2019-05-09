Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Late in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s Game 5 of Rockets-Warriors, Kevin Durant pulled up with a sudden non-contact lower leg injury, and had to leave the game. Reggie Miller, working the TNT broadcast, observed that the sequence of Durant’s injury looked strikingly similar to the Achilles tendon injury suffered by Kobe Bryant in 2013.

Durant was working on another sparkling scoring performance at the time of his injury, and he has not returned to the court since heading to the locker room. Durant has put in a lot of work this postseason, and has many miles on his tread:

This post will update as information becomes available.

UPDATE: For now, the Warriors are saying this is a relatively minor injury: