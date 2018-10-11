Photo: Harry How (Getty)

One of the guys who jumped into the octagon and attacked Conor McGregor during the post-match mayhem at UFC 229 was Zubaira Tukhugov, who himself is a fighter on the UFC roster. After the match, UFC president Dana White made it clear that Tukhugov would never fight in the UFC again, and now Khabib Nurmagomedov is saying that he will leave the UFC if that happens.



Khabib made his threat in an Instagram post:

Unless you think White’s moaning about protecting the integrity of the sport following the post-fight melee was completely sincere—it’s hard to believe that it was, given how White has run things in the past—then Nurmagomedov’s gamble might actually pay off. White understands better than anyone how much money a Nurmagomedov-McGregor rematch is likely to bring in, and keeping Zubaira around would be a very small price to pay in order to get it.