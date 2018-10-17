Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The NBA’s schedule-makers were kind to the New York Knicks, giving them an evenly-matched opponent for their home opener: the Atlanta Hawks. As expected, almost two minutes of game time passed before either team scored, but the Hawks soon took early control of the game. They went up 10-2 on the Knicks, forcing coach David Fizdale to call a timeout with eight minutes remaining.

While Fizdale revisited his gameplan, a half-court shot competition happened at the Garden. A lucky fan got a chance at winning $10,000, and ended up making the Knicks’ first shot from the field of the season.

New York’s only points up until that point were scored from Tim Hardaway free throws. The shot seemed to galvanize the home team as the Knicks went on a subsequent 12-0 run out of the timeout.