Though Congress has yet to designate it an official act of war, the NBA sent the Knicks to London.



Despite a 19-point lead over the Wizards, the fourth quarter got tight, so the Knicks naturally ran countless Emmanuel Mudiay isos down the stretch. On New York’s last real possession of the game, Mudiay managed to hit his signature move—falling on the ground for no easily identifiable reason—but somehow lost the ball, leaving the Knicks still up by one with 3.3 seconds on the clock. They then blew the game in the most Knicksy fashion imaginable: a blatant goaltend, courtesy of Allonzo Trier.

If this was the only taste of live NBA basketball the Brits got, at least it was dripping with that authentic New York flavor.