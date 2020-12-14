Kyrie Irving clarifies ‘pawn’ comment in first media appearance of the season, discusses possible Harden trade

Curious what Kyrie Irving meant by “pawns” last week? He is here to explain it to you. Screenshot : Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters for the first time this season on Monday afternoon, clarifying his ‘pawn’ comments in the process.



This Polarizing Picasso posted this on Instagram late last week after releasing a statement following the skipping of his media availability, actions that led to a $25,000 fine from the league.



Screenshot : Instagram: @kyrieirving

Monday, Irving did address the media and had a few thoughts on a few things.

‘Pawn’ Comment

Iriving said his use of ‘pawn’ wasn’t directed at the media, but was meant to control his narrative, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

James Harden Rumors

Amid the increasing Harden trade take, Irving also said to let it be what it is, per Mike Scotto of HoopsHype.

“That part of our business is going to be what it is,” he said. “There’s no control that we have as players to at least manage what’s being said in terms of rumor mills and what’s being reported. Let’s just leave it at that. James is a great player, and we wish him well.”



The Media

Irving apparently thanked reporters following each question, according to Chris Milholen of SB Nation’s NetsDaily.

While the media availability strike appears to be over, the theater in Brooklyn is just beginning. That said, they could still win the east, even if a lot of consumers may find them strenuous along the way.

More on that in our pending season previews ...

