Kyrie Irving is back at it again, chastising fans and media for talking about his free agency status and demanding everyone stop. Irving doesn’t want fans to @ him on social media platforms anymore and says he sees it all, and it’s time to stop. This message directly from Kyrie was disseminated via Twitter. Go figure.

“I’m a free agent this summer, But I am in no rush to make a decision… When they speak on my name talking about potential teams, can y’all please stop paying attention to that,” the mercurial guard said.

Here we go again. Kyrie is upset with folks for mentioning his name as a professional athlete. He wants the world to revolve around his mood and what he deems acceptable behavior. Don’t be a public figure if you don’t want your personal life in the public eye. It sucks, but it comes with the territory, unfortunately. As an athlete, and a damn good one at that, you will be in the spotlight. Sure, it gets tiresome, but going to social media to let people know you’re tired of them talking about you makes as much sense as the earth being flat.

“Whatever color you are, whatever creed, whatever religion you are, a lot of us need nurturing... We need to normalize family time, taking off the veil of technology. Stop letting technology control your fu cking mind. Stop letting this sh*t do that. Go out in the sun, ground yourself. Learn what peace and mind actually means and pray to god.”

Whenever Kyrie opens his mouth, something dumb usually comes out

Sometimes Irving’s messages are on point, but then he says something like this, telling the masses not to let “technology control your f ucking mind” while using technology to spread his words of wisdom. But again, Kyrie is always the smartest guy in the room. Freaking genius.

If Irving wants ESPN, FS1, and others to cease talking about his upcoming free agent decision so badly, why not go Zero Dark Thirty like his boy LeBron James and shut down his social media for a while? No, he wants the world to revolve around his desires and completely stop what they’re doing. Talk about entitlement.

How about not sitting courtside during the Western Conference Finals as James and the Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets? If Kyrie didn’t think that would become a story, he’s not nearly as bright as he would like us to believe. The bottom line is Kyrie Irving needs to get over Kyrie Irving.