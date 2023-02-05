Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, and he got his wish

Nets finally rid themselves of their headache of a guard

By
Stephen Knox
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, and he got his wish
Photo: AP

Kyrie Irving got his wish, and the Dallas Mavericks became a much better offensive basketball team. The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that the Brooklyn Nets are trading Irving to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first round pick, and a handful of second-rounders.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
The Suns always set
May 17, 2022
Is 60 > 71? Debating Luka Dončić and Donovan Mitchell's record-breaking games
January 4, 2023

The deal comes two days after Charania reported that Irving requested a trade from the Nets after an agreement on a contract extension could not be reached. After some early season struggles, and Irving’s antisemitic comments, the Nets appeared to be back on the path to Eastern Conference contention.

Advertisement

However, Kevin Durant’s recent injury has resulted in the team falling from second place. If Irving wants another max contract, he had better be on his best behavior in Dallas. And if Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is counting on that, I hope he has the world’s most expensive stress balls in his office. 

BasketballNBA