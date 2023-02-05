Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, and he got his wish

Kyrie Irving got his wish, and the Dallas Mavericks became a much better offensive basketball team. The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that the Brooklyn Nets are trading Irving to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first round pick, and a handful of second-rounders.

The deal comes two days after Charania reported that Irving requested a trade from the Nets after an agreement on a contract extension could not be reached. After some early season struggles, and Irving’s anti semi tic comments, the Nets appeared to be back on the path to Eastern Conference contention.

However, Kevin Durant’s recent injury has resulted in the team falling from second place. If Irving wants another max contract, he had better be on his best behavior in Dallas. And if Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is counting on that, I hope he has the world’s most expensive stress balls in his office.