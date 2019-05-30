This is Erling Braut Håland. The 6-foot-3 Norwegian is 18 years old, and he looks like a lock to be cast as Thor in the certainly forthcoming Teen Avengers movie. He also scored nine times in today’s game against Honduras in the U-20 World Cup as Norway romped to a record-breaking 12-0 win.

Here are all the goals:

Twelve goals in a single match is the most ever scored in the U-20 World Cup. Håland’s nine goals are the most one player has scored in a game in the tournament’s history. In fact, only twice in the 22 editions of the U-20 World Cup has a player scored more than nine goals in the whole tournament. Håland’s and Norway’s performances were unprecedented.

Last summer, Håland—the son of former Premier League defender Alf-Inge Håland—was reportedly being courted by the likes of Manchester United, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund. Instead, he chose to leave Norwegian club Molde for Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg for a transfer fee of €5 million. He’s only made five official appearances for Salzburg thus far, scoring just one goal. But with the size, power, and finishing he showed in today’s game, we’re probably going to hear more from this kid sooner or later.