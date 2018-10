Photo: Paolo Rattini (Getty)

Last week, it looked like Giuseppe Rossi was going to be banned for a year for failing a PED test. Today Rossi had his hearing with the anti-doping authorities, and he got off without any ban. Rossi is pumped. Thus the #FreeRossi campaign comes to its happy conclusion, and the #AnnounceRossi one begins in earnest.



[AP]