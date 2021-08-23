It’s time to break down and analyze the latest sports ranking list. This time we have the top 22 (??) point guards in the NBA as ranked by hoopshype.com. Wondering why hoopshype chose to rank the top 22? So am I. But either way, let’s dive into this thing.



But before we do, there are a couple of notable names not on this list. Jamal Murray was left off the list due to being out most of last season with a torn ACL. So that one is understandable, and hoopshype explains this at the beginning of the article.

The second glaring omission from this list is Luka Dončić. Not only is he not included in this list, but his name doesn’t even appear on the page once. No explanation on why he isn’t on the list or anything. If you’re calling him a small forward, OK, but he is the point guard in Dallas.

Third and possibly the most puzzling name missing is James Harden. The HoopsHype team explained this, and they decided to go with Kyrie Irving at his “natural” position. I get that, but it is public knowledge that Irving graciously handed over the PG duties to Harden when Harden arrived in Brooklyn last year. The decision was already made on who plays what position, but hey, it’s not my list.

The top of this list looks to be the consensus among the NBA world in general.