Let Stefon Diggs remind you of your empty New Year’s resolution

It’s early January. If you’re like me, you’ve made an extremely vague New Year’s resolution you’ll forget you ever had within a matter of weeks. Of course you didn’t tell anyone of this resolution. You don’t want people actually holding you to your word. Mine was to floss more, yours was to go to the gym or eat healthy or whatever. As much as I’d like to follow through with this resolution… I know it’s not happening.



I was ready to let the dentist go another year telling me I need to floss for my gums and oral health while I spit up blood. But then Stefon Diggs had to go ahead to make a personal statement about dental hygiene on the NFL sidelines. This is a football game!

And no, not the dance move.

Shout out to Kevin Harlan for doing a play-by-play on the floss. If Harlan called the country’s dental habits, maybe more folks would clean between their teeth. According to a 2015 study from the American Academy of Periodontology, over 25 percent of Americans lie to their dentist about how much they floss. So I’m not the only one?

Clearly, Stefon Diggs isn’t part of this cohort. Instead, he’s reminding folks like me and, let’s be honest, probably most of you, to follow through on that empty New Year’s resolution.

