Screenshot : CBS

Rich Rodriguez has very little business being in college football anymore, so naturally, he’s been given another chance at it this season as Ole Miss’s offensive coordinator. Down only 14-10 to Alabama, the Rebels ended up burning a timeout in the second quarter, and Rich Rod thoroughly lost it in the booth. Note the fellow coaching staff members, who do not give him so much as a glance.

Seems like everything’s healthy here. As of this posting, Alabama’s up 52-23 .