Let's predict where this batch of high-profile quarterbacks will end up next year

Is Deshaun Watson on the move? It’s sure starting to sound that way. Image : Getty Images

We are in the throe s of NFL speculation season. So much so that, as I’m writing, I feel as though it’s entirely possible I will have to scrap this entire article because Russell Wilson may have been traded to the Bears. Seriously – Chicago Bears Reddit is literally tracking a private jet flight from Seattle to Chicago that is in the air right now.



With reports also coming out that the Texans may be loosening their grip on Deshaun Watson, the next week leading up to free agency could be a wild one.



We’re going to have some fun and do a little quarterback matchmaking, putting Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and the 2021 QB class into the mix.

