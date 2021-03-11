Let's predict where this batch of high-profile quarterbacks will end up next year

jonhelmkamp
Is Deshaun Watson on the move? It’s sure starting to sound that way.
We are in the throes of NFL speculation season. So much so that, as I’m writing, I feel as though it’s entirely possible I will have to scrap this entire article because Russell Wilson may have been traded to the Bears. Seriously – Chicago Bears Reddit is literally tracking a private jet flight from Seattle to Chicago that is in the air right now.

With reports also coming out that the Texans may be loosening their grip on Deshaun Watson, the next week leading up to free agency could be a wild one.

We’re going to have some fun and do a little quarterback matchmaking, putting Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and the 2021 QB class into the mix.

Russell Wilson – Chicago Bears

Russell Wilson – Chicago Bears

As the resident Seahawks fan, who also ironically now lives in Chicago for this job, there are few things that I would dread more than this trade actually becoming reality. However, thanks entirely to the obtuse mismanagement of John Schneider, the Seahawks don’t really have any other options. Either a) make the trade, or b) enjoy three more seasons of wasting Wilson’s talent on a mediocre roster that won’t be good enough to win a Super Bowl, and then watch him walk in free agency. It needs to happen. Wilson would thrive alongside a stout Bears defense, and would instantly become the greatest QB in Bears history.

Deshaun Watson – Carolina Panthers

Deshaun Watson – Carolina Panthers

Watson and Wilson are in very similar situations – they carry large contracts, they’re top-tier talents at their position, they’re sick of not being protected up front, and they want out. Carolina has been active in discussions around the other quarterback moves this offseason and been very vocal about wanting to find a franchise quarterback. With the cast of weapons they have, Watson would elevate them into one of the top offenses in the league.

Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars

This one is essentially already locked up, so I’m not going to take too much time on it. The Jaguars have the first pick in the NFL Draft 49 days from now, and Lawrence is widely regarded as the presumptive first overall pick. Jacksonville hasn’t said anything to elude to the possibility of anything different, so we can pretty much just go ahead and say that the New York Jets are on the clock with the second pick at this point.

Justin Fields – Atlanta Falcons

Justin Fields – Atlanta Falcons

Pairing Fields with Calvin Ridley and the tail-end of Julio Jones’ career would be wildly entertaining. Yes, Matt Ryan is still under contract, but it’s time for the Falcons to look to the future. Bring home the Georgia native and watch him flourish into one of the next bright stars in the game with his size, speed, athleticism, and cannon of an arm.

Zach Wilson – Denver Broncos via draft trade with New York Jets

Zach Wilson – Denver Broncos via draft trade with New York Jets

I’m just spitballing here, so hear me out. The Jets need a lot of pieces, and there seems to still be belief in Sam Darnold’s talent. With a new coaching staff and front office for both the Broncos and Jets, they could both be interested in making moves. The Broncos have had terrible luck with quarterbacks lately (thanks Elway), and they could be inclined to make a move if they have Wilson evaluated highly enough. The 2nd overall pick could easily be on the move this year to a number of QB-needy teams if the Jets get a strong enough offer.

Mac Jones – New Orleans Saints

Mac Jones – New Orleans Saints

The first time I saw this mocked was in NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft, and I instantly loved it. Good pocket presence, accurate passer, safe decision making… it sounds a little like Drew Brees. He would be the type of player that I could see Saints head coach Sean Payton coveting, especially if Brees retires and Jameis Winston moves on in free agency.

Trey Lance – New England Patriots

Trey Lance – New England Patriots

Lance is a very athletic, mobile quarterback, reminiscent of what the Patriots thought they were getting last year in Cam Newton before COVID seemed to take its toll on him. Lance would bring a dynamic skill set and has shown flashes as a true passer as well. He could be intriguing to Bill Belichick, as he looks to tailor his offense to today’s game after two decades of a pure pocket passer.

