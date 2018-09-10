Remember when Madonna and Dennis Rodman were a thing? What ever happened to that couple?

They only lasted a couple of months—thankfully, because apparently they were this close to having some sort of demon-genius-athlete-artist child together. But Madonna and Rodman are remembered in this Jezspin edition of Let’s Remember Some Guys, now with twice as many people on each (expertly crafted, one-of-a-kind) trading card!

Laura Wagner and I dive into the long lost relationships of Brad Pitt, learn that In The Zone era Britney Spears dated a young Colin Farrell, and roll our eyes at the possibility of Drake and Rihanna ever hooking up. The key takeaway, however, is that you absolutely need to watch former couple Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon in Cruel Intentions.