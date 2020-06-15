LGBTQ Athletes And Allies Celebrate Supreme Court’s Decision

By a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld the right of LGTBQ folks to sue under Title VII of the Civil Right Act of 1964. Image: Getty

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court decided today that federal civil rights law protects LBGTQ workers from discrimination.

Title VII of the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act bars employment discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, sex, and now, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Today’s decision was celebrated by millions of Americans, including LGBTQ athletes and allies. Many took to social media to share their feelings about today’s historic court ruling.



Tennis star and human rights advocate, Billie Jean King, called the decision “a huge win for the LGBTQ community.” King, who was outed in 1981, has championed causes for women and LGBTQ communities alike.

Chris Mosier, a transgender triathlete, rejoyced when the news broke, but also shared the struggles he has faced.

He wrote, “even though it ended up coming out well, the stress of having your identity questioned, denied, up for debate & invalidated is very real & at times overwhelming.”



Jason Collins, the former NBA star who became the first openly gay athlete in a major male team sport, compared the court victory to the upcoming election.

Ryan Russell, a bisexual NFL free agent, welcomed the SCOTUS decision to “the right side of history.” He also encouraged the LGBTQ community, allies and activists to savor the moment. “You deserve it,” he tweeted.

Former hockey player and current NWHL Players Association director, Anya Packer, responded to the SCOTUS news with a GIF of her and her wife, Madison, who currently plays in the NWHL.

Trans powerlifter, JayCee Cooper also weighed in. Sharing that today’s historic news also comes on her birthday.

And Washington Nationals pitcher, Sean Doolittle, no stranger to recent Deadspin praise, gets another shout out here for his thread on today’s decision. “This ruling shows that marriage equality was just a first step” Doolittle wrote. “We say Love Wins [because] until now, marriage was one of the only absolute codified legal rights for LGBTQ people. This is another win toward the ultimate victory of full protection of LGBTQ people’s entire existences.”