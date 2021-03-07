Lil Baby should never be allowed to hold a basketball again

Lil Baby is not to guy you want on your team when money, pride, or points are on the line. Image : Getty Images

Some of the hottest names in the rap game took center stage on Saturday night to show off their hooping skills during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.



A couple of people looked like solid additions to your local YMCA team, others looked like they should never step foot on the court again.



In the 2on2 game hosted by Bleacher Report, Lil Baby and 2 Chainz squared up against Quavo and Jack Harlow. The teams that won would take home $500,000 plus an additional $500,000 would be donated to the HBCU of the winner’s choice.



Advertisement

Needless to say, this game wasn’t particularly close. Quavo was undeniably the best player on the floor and led his squad to a 21-7 in the glorified pickup game. Quavo’s stat line was ridiculous. He put up 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

He carried Jack Harlow like LeBron carried the 2018 Cavaliers. Although Harlow wasn’t a huge performer, he did his part as a necessary role player. The upcoming rapper announced after the game that he would donate $500,000 to Kentucky State University and Simmons College of Kentucky, both HBCUs.

Advertisement

Now, let’s talk about Lil Baby. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a performance that pitiful from a rapper in a basketball game. This man looked like he was seeing two different baskets and shooting for the one in the middle. He literally had a free throw hit all backboard on a shot.

Advertisement

It’s baffling to me that he was this terrible after talking all that smack on social media to Jack Harlow.

Advertisement

If I was 2 Chainz I would have just played 1 on 2 the rest of the game after that cause it was clear Lil Baby wasn’t going to be of any use. I know it had to be frustrating for 2 Chainz because he used to actually hoop. In college, he played division one basketball at Alabama State University, an HBCU in Montgomery.

Advertisement

If I’m 2 Chainz I want a chance for my $500,000 back with an actual teammate that knows where the hoop is.

It’ll be interesting to see these rapper matchups continue in the future, especially if the money raised in these events keeps going to good causes. Quavo said himself that he believes he’s the best “hip hop basketball player in the world.” I wonder if we got some actual ballers out there, like J.Cole or Dave East, whether Quavo would be proven right.



Advertisement

What I do know is that these 2-on-2 battles need to be a regular thing, because this one was quality entertainment.

