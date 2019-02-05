Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Lindsey Vonn, the most dominant female ski racer in history, announced last week that she will be retiring from the sport after this week’s world championships in Sweden. Today, she participated in the super-G race, but crashed early on after straddling a gate:



Vonn was able to get up after the crash and ski down the mountain on her own. This was just the latest in a long series of crashes that have at times derailed Vonn’s career. When she announced her impending retirement, she said that her body was “broken beyond repair,” and she entered today’s race wearing an inflatable safety airbag under her suit.

Vonn is still scheduled to race in the downhill event on Thursday.

