Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Soccer

Lionel Messi Sees Connor McDavid's Ridiculous Goal And Raises ... As He Falls (SEE IT!)

richomalley
Rich O'Malley
Filed to:One-Upsmanship
One-Upsmanshipwut.Lionel MessiVideo Games
Save
Illustration for article titled Lionel Messi Sees Connor McDavids Ridiculous Goal And Raises ... As He Falls (SEE IT!)
Photo: Getty

The greatest players in their sport doing things no one else can do is … getting really old.

Advertisement

Kidding! Sports are great. See below.

FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi clearly watched Connor McDavid break hockey this week and decided he would become a one-man, invincible-mode, goal-scoring wrecking crew unleashed on the poor Napoli side in Champions League action Saturday.

Advertisement

Just … wutisthis?

G/O Media may get a commission
Whistler D26RS 1080P Dash Camera

Stop that. No. That’s not … that’s just silly.

Can we watch that back again?

Here’s another angle:

Advertisement

Ahem … lemme dust off my college radio (88.1FM/WCWP — Go Pioneers!) play-by-play skills for ya a minute ... Messi receives the floating cross, dribbles up to two defenders and then kinda past them, but instead of blowing by them, darts between them, gets tripped, falls down, keeps control of the ball, gets up, sneaks around one of previous said defenders and runs smack-dab into another but just ... calmly goes wide around him with the shot AS HE’S FALLING DOWN to land a strike just inside the far post past a diving David Ospina in net.

Fan reaction was not mixed:

Advertisement

Messi’s team, which is kinda used to this behavior from him, also seemed impressed:

Advertisement

Best of luck in the second half, Napoli.

Rich O'Malley

Deputy Editor, Deadspin. Author, "One Lucky Fan: From Bleachers to Box Seats, Chasing the Ultimate Sports Dream to Visit All 123 MLB, NBA, NFL & NHL Teams." Earthwalker.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

MLB Takes COVID Seriously Starting . . . Now

Amid Racism & Abuse Claims, Did 'Depressed Fan' Sniff Out Colorado State Coach's Twitter Burner Account?

NFL Opt-Out 2020: Here's Every Player You Won't See This Year

Dak Prescott Steps Out of Pocket to Shine 'Much-Needed Light on Deep-Seated Prejudices'