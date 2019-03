Photo: Alex Caparros (Getty)

It looks so damn easy to stop, this latest entry into Lionel Messiā€™s lightyear-long highlight reel. The free kick from just outsideĀ the box hangs in the air for an eternity, seemingly giving the goalie, or a defender, or a fan sitting at the top of the upper deck ample time to track the ball, move towards it, and keep it out of the net.

But Messiā€™s first of two goals in a 2-0 Barcelona win over Espanyol today becomes a lot easier to comprehend once you realize that it looks so incredible because the GOAT simply slowed down time, using his godlike abilities to ensure we all appreciate the ballā€™s baffling arc in all its glory. See for yourself and try to come up with any other logical explanation: