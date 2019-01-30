If you were to diagram out the most quintessentially Barcelona goal imaginable, you could do a lot worse than this tie-killing, overly intricate, senselessly gorgeous combination between about half the Barça team that saw Lionel Messi teed up to blast the ball into the net from point-blank range.

This goal was Barça’s sixth in the second leg of what had been a precariously tilted Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie against Sevilla. Sevilla won the first leg by a score of 2-0, but Barcelona’s 6-1 comeback today sees them through to the semis. Treble, anyone?