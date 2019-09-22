Screenshot: FOX

None of us can ever know the true identities of those who play in the NFL. Shrouded in armor—with helmets covering most of their faces, and jerseys that reveal merely half of their true names—American football players work in the shadows, anonymous to all but their closest friends and family members.



But No. 35 for the Detroit Lions—the mysterious special teamer who goes only by “Killebrew”—has no respect for the tradition of the NFL mask. In going for a tackle on a kickoff return, No. 35 ripped the headgear off Philly’s No. 26 like he was a bad guy at the end of a Scooby-Doo episode. When the helmet fell to the field, it became clear that No. 26 was, in fact, Miles Sanders, a former Penn State Nittany Lion who made second team All-Big Ten in 2018. Who would have guessed?!

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Apparently doxxing a player isn’t a penalty, and neither is ripping a dude’s helmet all the way around and off, because nobody threw a flag on the play.

